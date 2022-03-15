Claxton parents address board members following school protest

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton parents took their concerns to the Evans County School Board Meeting Monday.

Their frustration follows a video on social media showing a teacher pushing a student.

Teachers were apparently trying to contain student protests that stemmed from controversy during a Black History Month Program on February 25.

The teacher shown in that video resigned days after the incident, citing “personal reasons”.

“Our administrators seem to pick and choose bits and pieces to make it fit their agendas and yes I’m gonna say it save face,” a parent said.

Board members responded to some of the accusations about the district trying to cover up threats, saying they are looking for facts.

“I would like to see those facts then because Dr. Waters, As would I, and every law enforcement standing here,” Durell Lynn, Chairman, Evans County School Board said.

“Law enforcement nor school administration could prove that anything was more than circulated rumors on Facebook,” Dr. Marty Waters, Evan County Schools, Superintendent said.

Parents say that communication was a big issue in this incident.

“Parents were not notified preceding the events on that following Friday, February 25. They were only notified after the events became undeniable,” Kelly Todd, a parent said.

They say race is another issue that needs to be addressed.

“We could avoid so much conflict if you would teach them that no race is no more or less important than any other.”

A parent says regardless of what happened they have the right to be informed.

“Who holds the leadership accountable? Board members who are also parents, please put yourselves in our shoes.”

School board member Dorcas Moore says she was aware the teacher in the video resigned but doesn’t know why.

She hopes communication between the district and community gets better.

“I hope we have learned from this that next year we look at how we present things and I think there’s room for improvement.”

