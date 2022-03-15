Sky Cams
Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

