Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Georgia Southern awarded $500,000 grant for tutoring program in Chatham, Bulloch schools

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The literacy tutoring program was piloted by Georgia Southern University last summer due to a demand in tutors because of the pandemic, and now it will continue during the summer at Chatham County and Bulloch County schools. With a $500,000 state grant awarded to GSU, they will be able to train more tutors.

The grant comes from Governor Brian Kemp’s Governor Emergency Education Relief (GEER II) fund.

60 tutors will be hired from Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College, Ogeechee Technical College, Savannah State University and Savannah Technical College to go into 10 schools in Chatham and Bulloch counties.

“It feels good because now with the additional funding that we’ve received we have the opportunity to train our tutors,” said Elizabeth Williams, GSU Bachelor’s of Science in Education Program Director.

Assistant Dean of Partnerships and Outreach Alisa Leckie at Georgia Southern said the program will help young students experiencing learning loss and college students needing experience teaching others.

“We are really focusing on early literacy development, training our tutors to actually have those tutors skills and work alongside the teachers and also working with the schools systems to design structures that make that tutoring experience positive for students and make a good use of that tutor time,” Leckie said.

For a link for interested college students to apply to be a tutor, click here.

GSU hopes to have an application to sign your children up for the tutoring program in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old killed in shooting on West 35th Street
File photo of crime scene tape.
Police investigate after a body was found on E. 52nd Street
Special called meeting canceled in Port Wentworth
Crash at White Bluff
Crash at White Bluff Road and Hampstead Avenue
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

(File)
St. Patrick’s Day festival changes aim to curb alcohol overconsumption
Savannah leaders attend first National League of Cities conference since 2020
Georgia Southern awarded $500,000 grant for tutoring program in Chatham, Bulloch schools
Georgia Southern awarded $500,000 grant for tutoring program in Chatham, Bulloch schools
Savannah leaders attend first National League of Cities conference since 2020
Savannah leaders attend first National League of Cities conference since 2020