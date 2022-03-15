No horsing around as Mounted Patrol keeps watchful eye on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers on horseback will be ramping up their patrols starting Wednesday night through the weekend.

Making sure the horses and officers are well-rested is top of mind, because the five mounted patrol officers working this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Savannah will be doing so well into the early morning hours.

“He’s the alpha in that field, so he’s going to stay back a little bit,” Savannah Police Star Cpl. Ann Sosbe said.

Sosbe will be one of the five riders for the Mounted Patrol Unit working this St. Patrick’s Day, Sosbe’s 33rd such holiday with SPD.

“We’re good with the crowd control, and if someone makes an arrest, or if an ambulance or fire engine has to get through a crowd...that’s one of the things we train with, one of our duties and responsibilities,” she said. Sosbe says Mounted Patrol’s high visibility allows them to see, and be seen, with officers sitting a good six feet high above the crowd. The equine officers will be donning these tail and harness lights, too.

“We’re the cleanup crew. And when they shut the streets down, when the bars close, we’re the ones that come in and help them clear the streets out,” Sosbe said.

While a crowd favorite, if you see these officers out this week and weekend, just know they might not be able to stop what they’re doing for a photo op. And definitely do not touch the horses unless given permission.

“There’s one in every crowd...somebody wants to haul off and smack one of the horses on the rear end, and that’s a nice trip to jail,” Sosbe said.

Sosbe says even though some of the horses haven’t had a Savannah St. Patrick’s Day experience, the unit just finished nine days of training in Mobile, Ala. at a large-scale celebration, helping this specialized unit get ready for Savannah’s big day.

