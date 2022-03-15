Sky Cams
Parade committee helps serve special ‘green’ breakfast

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee was at the Union Mission on Tuesday to serve a special “green” breakfast.

Members of the parade committee were at Grace House off Fahm Street dishing out a hot meal to the mission’s clients.

The committee says they feel an obligation to help those less fortunate in our community.

Parade Grand Marshal Danny Powers says much of the Irish community that came to America to escape hunger and homelessness, and that the support of communities and organizations like the Union Mission is a tremendous help.

“This is exactly probably what they were looking at when they immigrated to the United States, having someone lend them a hand, and, well, that’s what we’re doing today,” Powers said.

Union Mission has cared for Savannah’s homeless community for more than 80 years, offering emergency, transitional and permanent housing solutions to those in need.

