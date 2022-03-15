Parking in downtown Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is ticking down to get your plans all finalized before the St. Patrick’s Day festivities begin in downtown Savannah.

Chatham Area Transit is urging you to come up with your plan before Thursday because things will be different this year. The biggest change is there will not be any shuttles from Chatham Area Transit. Due to their ongoing driver shortage they just do not have enough drivers to offer the shuttles this year because they need to focus on their regular routes that day.

Since there will not be shuttles from CAT this year, more people could be taking their car downtown on St. Patrick’s Day. “I actually anticipate more people trying to drive than usual unfortunately so that is why now I just stress, get here earlier than you probably would have in previous years,” said Sean Brandon, the city’s director of Mobility and Parking Services.

If you do plan to park on the street on St. Patrick’s Day make sure you follow the rules of all the signs as they still do apply on Thursday. The do not park signs are already up along the parade route. Parking services say they will wait as long as possible for people to move their cars but they will start to tow cars around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

If you are planning to park in a garage, the city will guarantee parking for monthly card holders first starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The garages will be open to everyone else to park after 8 a.m.

Brandon says that the Liberty Street Garage will be the first one to fill up for the day, probably one an hour after it is open but by the time the parade starts at 10:15 a.m., it’s likely all the garages will be full.

The city has a limited number of pre-sale parking tickets still available. You can call parking services at 912-651-6477 to reserve your spot.

The parking rate ahead of time or on St. Patrick’s is $25 to park in the garage. Visitor day passes will not be allowed to be used on the holiday. So plan ahead and make sure you get downtown early because you could be searching for parking for a while.

CAT might not run shuttles downtown this year, but there are plenty of other ways to get downtown.

The shuttle from Richmond Hill departs from near the Richmond Hill / Bryan County Chamber of Commerce. You can get unlimited rides for 30 dollars.

You can also catch a ride from Pooler from the Tanger Outlets. A round-trip ticket will cost you 25 dollars on Thursday.

If you’re looking to come in from our local islands, they have you covered too.

Hilton Head will run two cruises to get you downtown and back. The first departure leaves the island at 8 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. The second leaves at noon and returns at 10 PM. Tickets are $100.

You can also catch a trolley from 5 different spots on Tybee Island, every 30 minutes. Those rides will be 20 dollars one-way, 25 dollars round-trip, and drop you off at the Riverfront Marriott, right by all the festivities.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.