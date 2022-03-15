RECIPE: Cider-steamed mussels

Prince Edward island mussels 5 lbs (or any good quality mussels)

Vegetable oil 2 Tbs

Slab bacon, diced ½ lb

Vidalia onions, thinly sliced ½ ea

Minced garlic 1 tsp

Crushed red pepper pinch

Salt to taste

Hard cider 6 oz (can substitute apple cider) butter 3 Tbs

Chopped parsley 1 bunch

Chopped thyme 1 tsp

Lemon wedges for garnish

Crusty bread, grilled bread or crostino for garnish

METHOD

Wash and debeard (if necessary) mussels, drain

In a large hot skillet, add oil and crisp bacon briefly. Remove bacon and reserve.

Add onions and sauté until translucent. Add garlic and crushed red pepper and briefly sauté until aromatic.

Add mussels all at once and toss with other ingredients. Add cider and cover. Cook about 3-4 minutes until mussels begin to open.

Add bacon and cook another 1-2 minutes to reheat and finish cooking mussels.