RECIPE: Cider-steamed mussels

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
Cider-Steamed Mussels

Prince Edward island mussels 5 lbs (or any good quality mussels)

Vegetable oil 2 Tbs

Slab bacon, diced ½ lb

Vidalia onions, thinly sliced ½ ea

Minced garlic 1 tsp

Crushed red pepper pinch

Salt to taste

Hard cider 6 oz (can substitute apple cider) butter 3 Tbs

Chopped parsley 1 bunch

Chopped thyme 1 tsp

Lemon wedges for garnish

Crusty bread, grilled bread or crostino for garnish

METHOD

  • Wash and debeard (if necessary) mussels, drain
  • In a large hot skillet, add oil and crisp bacon briefly. Remove bacon and reserve.
  • Add onions and sauté until translucent. Add garlic and crushed red pepper and briefly sauté until aromatic.
  • Add mussels all at once and toss with other ingredients. Add cider and cover. Cook about 3-4 minutes until mussels begin to open.
  • Add bacon and cook another 1-2 minutes to reheat and finish cooking mussels.
  • Stir in butter (mount) and finish with chopped herbs. Garnish with lemon and bread.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

