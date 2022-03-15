RECIPE: Cider-steamed mussels
Cider-Steamed Mussels
Prince Edward island mussels 5 lbs (or any good quality mussels)
Vegetable oil 2 Tbs
Slab bacon, diced ½ lb
Vidalia onions, thinly sliced ½ ea
Minced garlic 1 tsp
Crushed red pepper pinch
Salt to taste
Hard cider 6 oz (can substitute apple cider) butter 3 Tbs
Chopped parsley 1 bunch
Chopped thyme 1 tsp
Lemon wedges for garnish
Crusty bread, grilled bread or crostino for garnish
METHOD
- Wash and debeard (if necessary) mussels, drain
- In a large hot skillet, add oil and crisp bacon briefly. Remove bacon and reserve.
- Add onions and sauté until translucent. Add garlic and crushed red pepper and briefly sauté until aromatic.
- Add mussels all at once and toss with other ingredients. Add cider and cover. Cook about 3-4 minutes until mussels begin to open.
- Add bacon and cook another 1-2 minutes to reheat and finish cooking mussels.
- Stir in butter (mount) and finish with chopped herbs. Garnish with lemon and bread.
