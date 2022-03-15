Sky Cams
Savannah catholic school holds St. Patrick’s Day bicycle parade

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One local catholic school is getting into the festive spirit!

St. Peter the Apostle held their annual St. Patrick’s Day bike parade Tuesday in the school’s parking lot. This year’s Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal Danny Powers led the way with his aides.

Students in grades as young as Pre-K through 8th grade rode on their bikes and scooters all decked out in green and decorated floats.

Savannah Police’s mounted patrol unit even joined in on the fun this year. The school’s principal says students look forward to this event each year.

“We’ve been doing this for 15 years now. This originally started out as a unit in our Pre-K 4 class on transportation. And so, we started with the bike parade and now it’s evolved into a big community event, and we’re just glad to be here and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Wynter Kelly said.

After the parade, Powers judged the contest for best float.

