Savannah leaders attend first National League of Cities conference since 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders from cities all over the United States are in Washington D.C. for this year’s National League of Cities conference.

That includes all of Savannah City Council, as well as the City Manager.

WTOC checked in with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to see what Council is learning this year after having a year off due to the pandemic.

This year a big focus is still on pandemic recovery and recovery resources, according to Mayor Johnson. The Mayor says he’s hearing from city leaders around the country that recovery is still a struggle.

“We’re blessed in Savannah, that has not been our experience. As a matter of fact, 2021 was one of our best years even pre-pandemic.”

Mayor Johnson says another thing Savannah city leaders are learning is there’s still a lot of resources available through American Rescue Plan Act funding.

I asked Mayor Johnson what the immediate benefits are of having every member of Council, and the City Manager, attend a conference like this.

“You get back a city council who is informed with the latest and the greatest information from the federal government. And you also get opportunities and grants and things that we are now familiar with that we will evaluate to see what we can take advantage of as our city,” said Johnson.

Council members will return just in time for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day celebration and a meeting with a delegation from the County Wexford coming in from Ireland.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.