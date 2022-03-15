Taxi business picking up as HHI travelers head to Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, people are coming into our area from all over.

Few people have a better understanding of Hilton Head’s travel rate than airport taxi drivers, as they pick up and drop off passengers all day. Several were asked about the volume they’re seeing this week, leading up to Thursday’s festivities.

“More and more people every day, more and more it’s getting busier and busier. Like I said the season is about to start even though St Patrick’s Day coming will really help,” Native Islander’s Transportation driver James Boobie Ladson said.

His service makes trips to Savannah as well and expects those to really pick up Wednesday.

“Probably starting tomorrow morning, we’ll probably get a lot of people calling in to start getting dropped off downtown,” Ladson said.

Ladson says it’ll be a welcomed change from years past.

“Last two years we didn’t take hardly nobody because there was no parade going on,” he said.

Other drivers just focus on Hilton Head and believe specifically here, the increased rate of travelers is more general, not just for St Patrick’s Day.

“It’s definitely picking up. People coming to the area to enjoy the spring and it’s basically one of the best times of year on the island,” Apple Transportation driver John Roft said.

He said not many people ask him to travel to Savannah, and thinks with the increase at the pumps that’s likely a good thing.

“We put a surcharge on for the gas prices right now and quite honestly it’s probably not enough,” Roft said.

Roft said travelers have been understanding about that fee and haven’t been using the service any less, but those gas prices are still affecting his bottom line at the end of the day.

As planes landed at the airport on Hilton Head Island Tuesday, it seemed like most travelers coming to the island planned to stay there.

WTOC did find some though that will be finding their way to Savannah on Thursday.

“I’ve been coming here for 43 years, and I never saw that parade…I decided I had to see it,” Frederick Barry said.

He’s looking forward to it and is especially excited to see how it stacks up to home.

“It’s very exciting because I’ve heard it’s a great parade, they say it’s one of the best in the country,” Barry said. “I’m from Boston where we have a wonderful parade but it’s always on a weekend that surprises me.”

While they’ll enjoy the parade in Savannah, the couple says flying into and staying here on Hilton Head was a no brainer.

“I understand it’s impossible to get reservations in Savannah anyway this time of year, so I didn’t try I just came here, and we’ll make it a little vacation, too.”

That second part, the little vacation, is what the majority of people I talked with today flew in for. Some, not even knowing when St Patrick’s Day is and just ready to hit the beach.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.