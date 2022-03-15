TUESDAY | Scattered rain builds in later today, tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Temperatures range from the mid-40s to lower 50s. It’s a dry, partly cloudy morning. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.

Temperatures warm into mid and upper 60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. The chance of rain starts to increase this afternoon. Scattered rain is possible this evening and the chance of rain increases further tonight, into Wednesday morning.

A period of widespread heavy rain and storms is possible Wednesday; mainly before 3 p.m. Spotty downpours may linger a bit later in the day. One, or two, storms may become strong. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case.

A few sprinkles are possible early Thursday morning. Otherwise, it’s going to be a nice day. Sunshine increases as temperatures warm into the 70s Thursday afternoon. Our next storm system arrives Friday with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Some data suggests the front that sparked Friday’s rain will linger into Saturday. But, that is an uncertain forecast. In general, expect a drying trend through the weekend with Sunday being a dry day.

Have a great day,

Cutter

