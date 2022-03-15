Georgia Senate Finance Committee approves gas tax bill, headed to floor for vote

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Senate Finance Committee has unanimously passed the state gas tax suspension bill. It will now head to the Senate floor for a vote.

The House approved the bill last week. Gov. Kemp has indicated he will sign the bill, which will suspend taxes on gas until May 31.

The Senate finance committee just unanimously passed the state gas tax suspension (HB 304). It will now head to the Senate floor for a vote.@cbs46 https://t.co/s6rY2MWxZG — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) March 15, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY

With gas prices at record highs, state senators in Georgia could vote as early as Tuesday on a measure that would temporarily suspend the state tax consumers pay for each gallon of gas.

Currently, Georgia’s gas tax is 29 cents a gallon for gasoline. For diesel, the state tax is almost 33 cents a gallon. The bill would suspend the state tax through May 31.

State representatives in the Georgia House approved the measure last week. If the Georgia Senate approves the bill, it would then go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature. Kemp has said he will sign it.

At the federal level, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock told CBS46 last week he’s working on legislation in Washington D.C. to cut federal gas taxes for much longer.

