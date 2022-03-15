Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Georgia Senate Finance Committee approves gas tax bill, headed to floor for vote

WGGB
WGGB(MGN Online)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Senate Finance Committee has unanimously passed the state gas tax suspension bill. It will now head to the Senate floor for a vote.

The House approved the bill last week. Gov. Kemp has indicated he will sign the bill, which will suspend taxes on gas until May 31.

ORIGINAL STORY

With gas prices at record highs, state senators in Georgia could vote as early as Tuesday on a measure that would temporarily suspend the state tax consumers pay for each gallon of gas.

Currently, Georgia’s gas tax is 29 cents a gallon for gasoline. For diesel, the state tax is almost 33 cents a gallon. The bill would suspend the state tax through May 31.

State representatives in the Georgia House approved the measure last week. If the Georgia Senate approves the bill, it would then go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature. Kemp has said he will sign it.

At the federal level, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock told CBS46 last week he’s working on legislation in Washington D.C. to cut federal gas taxes for much longer.

Return to CBS46 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecan Grove Football Stadium
Claxton community packs football stadium in remembrance of high school teacher
City will remove things from squares along parade route tonight
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

It’s the night before St. Patrick’s Day, but celebrations have already started.
‘We won’t be going anywhere’, Parade-goers mark their spot the night before St. Patrick’s Day
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
FIle Photo
St. Patrick’s Day brings in green for downtown businesses
Working to bring high-speed internet to Coastal Georgia
Working to bring high-speed internet to Coastal Georgia
Working to bring high-speed internet to Coastal Georgia