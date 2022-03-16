Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night crash near Andrews, Texas. (Source: KOSA/CNN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton, CBS7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - Nine people were killed, including six University of the Southwest students and the golf coach, in a crash in Texas involving the team’s van, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Two other students were in critical condition and airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

The Ford Transit van carrying the men’s and women’s golf team collided with a Dodge 2500 truck. Public safety officials said the truck was traveling southbound when it moved into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and collided head-on with the van, KOSA reported.

Authorities said there were fatalities in both vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released the names of the victims.

A fatal crash in Andrews, Texas, involved The University of the Southwest golf team van and a...
A fatal crash in Andrews, Texas, involved The University of the Southwest golf team van and a Dodge 2500 truck. (Source: KOSA)

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

University of the Southwest is a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico. The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members, and counseling would be available on campus.

The teams was returning from a tournament Tuesday at Midland College in Texas.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Claxton parents address board members following school protest
Claxton parents address board members following school protest
Pecan Grove Football Stadium
Claxton community packs football stadium in remembrance of high school teacher
18-year-old killed in shooting on West 35th Street
File photo of crime scene tape.
Police investigate after a body was found on E. 52nd Street

Latest News

Police release video of a shooting on a busy Ohio interstate. (Source: WSYX, COLUMBUS POLICE,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man allegedly shoots at police on Ohio interstate
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle...
Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting