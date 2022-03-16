Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

‘Orbeez challenge’: Police warn public of dangerous social media trend

Authorities are warning social media users not to take part in a TikTok trend called the 'Orbeez Challenge.' (Source: WESH/VOLUSIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Florida and Georgia are reporting a new dangerous social media trend that has already injured several people.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department, north of Jacksonville, Florida, reports this latest trend, called the “Orbeez challenge,” encourages teens to conduct drive-by shootings with a gel blaster or Orbeez gun.

On Tuesday, officers reported the department had dealt with two incidents involving such a trend in the downtown area.

Hello friends, There are many “trends” on social media platforms. Recently the #OrbeexGun trend appears to encourage...

Posted by Fernandina Beach Police Department on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Fernandina police say those involved were identified and released to their parents but also encouraged others to be aware of the trend and for parents to discuss the potential dangers with their teens.

On Monday, police in Georgia also responded to an incident where an 8-year-old and 10-year-old suffered injuries to their face and abdomen after being shot with an Orbeez or splatter ball gun.

Two teens are facing charges from that incident, according to the Peachtree City Police Department, along with a parent for permitting her son to operate a golf cart while underage.

SPECIAL PRESS RELEASE: On March 14, 2022, at approximately 1526 hours, the Peachtree City Police Department along...

Posted by Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Additionally, the Peachtree City Police Department reminded parents to have conversations with their children about the serious implications of this dangerous trend.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Lonny Flaharty
UPDATE: Missing man last seen at start of parade route has been located
CEMA: Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of I-16 near Pooler Parkway
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade
PICS: The 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah

Latest News

Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Authorities are warning social media users not to take part in a TikTok trend called the...
Officials warn against 'Orbeez Challenge'
Lanes of eastbound I-16 closed near Chatham Pkwy exit due to overturned truck
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
EXPLAINER: Underage driving an illegal, dangerous rural practice