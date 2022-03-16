Savannah hospital prepares for increase in ER visits on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Emergency Room Director at Memorial Health said they see the most people coming into the emergency room anytime between after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. There’s another increase around 2 a.m.

“We’re expecting a huge crowd and we’re doing everything we can to be prepared,” Director Jay Goldstein said.

With ambulances cycling through and many people coming in and out, they have backup physicians and help on standby.

“We’ve actually gone through the methodology and the preparation for our incident command just in case something catastrophic was to happen, such as a mass casualty or something like that,” Goldstein said.

He said in years past, there are many car accidents and fights, some with bottle injuries, that send people to the hospital.

However, Goldstein said drinking alcohol irresponsibly plays a major role in people flooding the ER.

“We definitely see our fair share of trauma victims whether it’s car accidents or people doing silly and funny things that sometimes happen when you start inviting with alcohol, so again, we’re just very prepared,” Goldstein said.

He warns people to make responsible decisions and not to drink and drive because there’s a possibility you can end up at the hospital.

“We always want people to drink responsibly and if you are going to drink we ask you not to drink too much,” Goldstein added.

Despite the high volume of people, if you are having a medical emergency they say do not hesitate in coming to the emergency room and seeking professional help.

