Skeletal remains found in Beaufort Co. identified as missing man last seen in 2017

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County have been identified.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Laboratory, the remains are those of 67-year-old Michael Hatfield, who was reported missing on St. Helena in 2017.

The sheriff’s office says the remains were found in January in a wooded area off Dulamo Road on St. Helena Island.

Hatfield’s cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, and the sheriff’s office continues to search for answers in his death.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.