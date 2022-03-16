St. Patrick’s Day brings in green for downtown businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As a wave of green takes over Savannah this weekend, local businesses are hoping to see a different kind of green after two years without a festival.

“We’re just thrilled, beyond thrilled,” Owner of Saints and Shamrocks Hope Ebberwein said.

Saints and Shamrocks stays ready for St. Patrick’s Day year around they’re more than ready for the celebrations as more and more customers come through their door.

“We’ve got customers who for thirty years have stopped in the store on St. Patrick’s Day and it’s their tradition to come see us and I’m just honored to carry on that tradition,” Ebberwein said.

She believes the celebration will bring more money, leaving them some breathing room after a long two years.

“I’ve definitely already seen a little bit of an increase and I am here for it,” Ebberwein said.

“Thousands and thousands of folks will come in, they’ll stay in our lodging facilities, they’ll eat in our restaurants,” Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli said.

Marinelli said the new to-go cup zone stretching from Savannah River to Victory Drive will also bring different businesses more foot traffic.

“At the end of the day, all of this is about supporting local businesses,” Marinelli added.

Ebberwein believes local businesses will have more opportunities since the Mayor announced outside vendors aren’t setting up tents this year

“We’ve got a lot of beautiful, worthwhile, worthy businesses already in Savannah that are deserving of people’s business,” Ebberwein explained

“As the saints and shamrocks bring luck Ebberwein luck, the General Manager at Molly McPherson’s Scottish Pub is anticipating pre-pandemic numbers.”

“It makes or breaks your quarter if you do well,” Cory Rundle said. “The last couple of years have been whatever, so, so busy busy weekends but this year I feel like we’re going to see those numbers that we have in the past.”

“I’m super excited,” Rundle said. “I mean it’s going to be a great St. Pats this year.”

As the excitement swells, Ebberwein reminds people it’s all about celebrating the Irish history, right here on these streets

“The family, the faith, the friends, that’s what’s so meaningful to us,” Ebberwein added.

