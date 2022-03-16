Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Top Teacher: Amy Keating

By Mike Cihla
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Top Teacher award was a nice surprise for Amy Keating, who teaches second grade at Memorial Day School in Savannah.

“I try to make sure I make them feel loved and welcomed in this classroom, and I hope they learn that the world is a big place. We are all thankful to be here, to be in school with everybody. So, I just want them to know they can do anything they want to in life,” Keating said.

Keating has been teaching for 15 years.

“Have you always wanted to be a teacher. Always. yes, from the very early on, that is exactly what I always wanted to do. Took some time off to raise my kids and came back I’m glad to be here,” she said.

Keating says building a relationship with her students is the number one thing she tries to do.

“You start building that relationship. and they learn they can trust you. And that they can rely on you. You are here with them seven hours a day and important they know that you care for them,” Keating said. “That you believe in them, respect them and in return they give you the respect you deserve.”

Keating hopes to instill in her students with lessons they can use their entire life.

“You can do anything you want to in life, I just think be a good person, be kind. be kind to each other because we are all each other has,” she said. “I appreciate this honor, it means a lot to me, it really does.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Lonny Flaharty
UPDATE: Missing man last seen at start of parade route has been located
CEMA: Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of I-16 near Pooler Parkway
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade
PICS: The 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah

Latest News

Family STEM day returns for first time since start of pandemic
Top Teacher: Amy Keating
Top Teacher: Amy Keating
Georgia Southern awarded $500,000 grant for tutoring program in Chatham, Bulloch schools
Ogeechee Technical College
Annual community fundraiser for Ogeechee Technical College