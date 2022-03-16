Top Teacher: Amy Keating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Top Teacher award was a nice surprise for Amy Keating, who teaches second grade at Memorial Day School in Savannah.

“I try to make sure I make them feel loved and welcomed in this classroom, and I hope they learn that the world is a big place. We are all thankful to be here, to be in school with everybody. So, I just want them to know they can do anything they want to in life,” Keating said.

Keating has been teaching for 15 years.

“Have you always wanted to be a teacher. Always. yes, from the very early on, that is exactly what I always wanted to do. Took some time off to raise my kids and came back I’m glad to be here,” she said.

Keating says building a relationship with her students is the number one thing she tries to do.

“You start building that relationship. and they learn they can trust you. And that they can rely on you. You are here with them seven hours a day and important they know that you care for them,” Keating said. “That you believe in them, respect them and in return they give you the respect you deserve.”

Keating hopes to instill in her students with lessons they can use their entire life.

“You can do anything you want to in life, I just think be a good person, be kind. be kind to each other because we are all each other has,” she said. “I appreciate this honor, it means a lot to me, it really does.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.