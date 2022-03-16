Sky Cams
WATCH: Jasper Green Ceremony held in Madison Square

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, every year, a wreath is laid at the Sgt. William Jasper monument in honor of military members both past and present.

The Sgt. William Jasper Green parade and ceremony is one of the more somber ceremonies that leads up to St. Patrick’s Day.

Leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, the parade committee holds various events celebrating different parts of the holiday. This ceremony is the only one dedicated specifically to the military, including those without Irish decent.

The ceremony memorializes Revolutionary War hero Sgt. William Jasper. Sgt. Jasper is known for his patriotism when he recaptured his brigade’s banner during the siege of Savannah, in 1779, despite being fatally wounded. The bronze monument even shows him clutching the wound in his side that would later claim his life. It really is a family affair out here as people of all ages pay their respects.

2022 Jasper Green Ceremony

#WATCH: The 2022 Jasper Green Ceremony.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The rain held off Wednesday afternoon, the sun was out as hundreds of people gathered at Madison Square. Before the ceremony, the parade committee, the grand marshal and military members marched down Bull Street for the Sgt. William Jasper Green parade. This is the first time since 2019 that they were able to hold the parade.

There was a wide range in participants for Wednesday’s ceremony. Members of the 3rd ID Band were here and the Southeast Navy Band to name a few.

The United States Navy Ceremonial Guard also had a performance to kick it all off.

People of all ages came out and for some they’ve been coming to this event since they were little.

Various speakers took the podium including the guest speaker, retired Captain James Ware. As the ceremony wrapped up Savannah native Rear Admiral Susan BryerJoyner with the United States Navy helped lay the wreath at the base of the monument.

