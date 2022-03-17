Sky Cams
Crews respond to a fire in the Feiler Park Neighborhood

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 Block of W. 60th Street Thursday around 4:19 P.M.

Crews discovered the fire in the rear of a residential structure where one of the residents operated a salon.

They say they quickly extinguished the fire, preventing flames from extending.

In addition, the power had to be cut and three people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

