Georgia Gov. Kemp signs gas tax suspension bill into law

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s official. Georgia Gov. Brian kemp signed the gas tax suspension bill into law on Friday afternoon.

Twenty-nine cents per gallon will soon be going back into your wallet. However, that will not happen until gas stations have used their currently supply.

Right now, the state average is $4.22. The 29-cent savings will bringing the cost down to $3.99 for a regular gallon of gas.

ORIGINAL STORY

Georgians will soon see a drop in gas prices as early as this weekend.

The state senate Thursday passing the bill to suspend the state’s gas tax. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign legislation Friday that could result in the suspension of the state’s gas tax through the end of May.

“I think that most everybody in Georgia will be grateful for this,” said Sen. Chuck Huffstetler, R-Rome.

On Thursday, gas prices were seen hovering around $4.28 per gallon in metro-Atlanta. Dropping the gas tax would bring the average back under four dollars. Relief is on the way.

The unanimous yes vote didn’t come without some debate over why the U.S. relies on foreign oil.

State Senator Jeff Mullis told lawmakers of his sticker shock when he helped fill up his son’s diesel truck.

“The other day I helped my son fill up, his diesel truck at a cost of $165. And isn’t it true that I fainted at that point?,” Mullis exclaimed jokingly.

Driver’s across the state have shared in the strain. The average around the state today is $4.24, just four cents below the national average.

This tax suspension will cut the cost 29 cents a gallon for regular, and 33 cents for diesel—saving everyone money through May 31.

