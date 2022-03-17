History of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tradition that brings thousands of people together each year.

The pageantry. The festivities.

But for locals, tradition is steeped in the Savannah St Patrick’s Day Parade - a two mile procession through the streets that unites the entire community for one cause, which is much like how it began in 1824.

On March 17, 1824, the first Bishop of the Diocese of Charleston and in this part of the world made a trip to Savannah to speak at the invitation of the Hibernian Society of Savannah.

“And that was the beginning of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in our city or at least the first public parade in our city,” GSU Center for Irish Research and Teaching director Howard Keeley said.

Bishop England was a tremendous figure of his time, as Georgia Southern Professor Howard Keeley explained.

“The founding Bishop of the Diocese of Charleston was an Irishman, and his name doesn’t sound very Irish. His name was John England.”

Keeley has extensively researched Bishop England and the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah.

“He became known as the steam bishop because he had so much energy it was like he was blowing steam all the time like a big locomotive engine or something,” he said. “He was also an extremely effective speaker and in those days the ability to give a good speech was a highly prized thing.”

Keely continued, “So, the Hibernian Society they official the invitation to England, he has accepted, he arrives in Savannah. He goes to the morning business meeting of the Hibernian Society which was in the City Hotel. The Hibernian Society marched from the City Hotel to the little wood church of St John the Baptist. They heard Dr. England give this speech a lot of it had to do with Irish history. And then afterwards - they marched all the way back to the hotel.”

The parade back then has given way to annual tradition in the Hostess City with a message that lives on.

“Bishop England later reflected on how united Savannah was that it was a city where people were friendly there was a spirit of fraternity and that was a real take home for him,” Keeley said.

