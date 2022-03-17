Local businesses excited for crowds on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Today is Thursday, St. Paddy’s Day. Also Pops Grillin’s Day on St. Paddy’s Day,” Samuel Foster, Pop’s Grillin said.

While the parade was going on, Pops Grillin lived up to their name with a long line of hungry customers.

“The crowd’s crazy, but I love it. You can’t beat it,” Foster said.

Across Bay Street, Moon River Brewing Company prepped for St. Patrick’s Day for a while.

“We brewed as much beer as we could over the past two months so on the beer side we’re ready. We’ve got chicken fingers coming out the Ying Yang, all we can do is the best we can do.”

They know people will be drinking but want to keep it as under control as they can.

“We bring all the staff in it’s all hands on deck. We’re actually out here pouring beer ourselves. We take all the high gravity, higher ABV beers off so we’re not contributing to too much delinquency,” Mike Livings, brew master, Moon River Brewing Company said.

The brew master says they took all beers above 7 percent off the menu for Thursday, and while they’re trying to be responsible, they’re excited for their beer garden to get packed and the money to roll in.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.