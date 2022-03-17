Sky Cams
Local couple starts their own tradition for St. Patrick’s Day

By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we all know, St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah is full of tradition and some people have started their own.

One couple made it their mission to wear matching outfits each year.

The Flynn family says they attend the parade every year they can and coordinating their clothing makes it even more fun.

“So, this is our third-year matching. We’ve done different shirts each year, this year we added the sunglasses. We just like to keep it fresh and keep it fun, the suit is a staple, we switch out the shirts every year,” Tristan & Lexa Flynn said.

The Flynn family is local, but people have traveled from all over to be at the parade Thursday.

