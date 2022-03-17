Sky Cams
Man, juvenile injured during shooting at house party in Burton

(WSMV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured an adult and a juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred on March 12 in Burton. Deputies responded to a residence at Green Acres regarding a gunshot victim.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned at the scene there was a party at the home when shots were fired. An adult and a juvenile sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital.

The juvenile was treated and released. The adult remains hospitalized.

The subject responsible has yet to be identified.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

