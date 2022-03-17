Medical teams gathered downtown at St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As crowds gathered downtown for the parade so did medical teams.

Crews were on standby to assist with any medical emergencies that came up.

The Chatham Emergency Services Chief says the main calls they’ve received Thursday were mainly for over intoxication.

A lot of people started to celebrate well before the parade got underway.

According to the EMS Chief, some of the people who started celebrating early, led to some calls for those who’ve had too much alcohol.

Chatham EMS says they had multiple bike and foot teams spread out so that they could easily reach people who needed medical attention and in addition to ambulance along the parade route.

EMS also had roaming crews on gator carts to be able to reach those in more crowded areas.

The Chief at the Emergency Command Center said medical crews wanted to be overprepared in case of larger crowds this year.

“We were anticipating what this year was going to look like: huge crowds and really the unknown. So we geared up anticipating we’re going to have a more than average year. So we’ll just have to see how it unfolds. How many are going to stick around? Enjoy this city and enjoy what we have to offer,” Benji Cowart, Chief, Chatham EMS said.

The chief also urged party goers to take it easy tonight as the evening and overnight hours approach.

