Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than three decades, an unreleased Prince album will soon see the light of day.

The late singer-songwriter recorded “Camille” in 1986, in which he portrayed a female alter ego named after the title.

The record was shelved, although some bootlegs did make it to auction over the years.

There are eight songs on the album, and all of them were put out on B-sides of singles and movie soundtracks.

This will be the first time they’ve been part of an official record.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecan Grove Football Stadium
Claxton community packs football stadium in remembrance of high school teacher
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
City will remove things from squares along parade route tonight
Michael Hatfield (Source: BCSO)
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort Co. identified as missing man last seen in 2017

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says
Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
Rock Hall of Fame to Dolly: Voters will decide if you’re in