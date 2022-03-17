Sky Cams
Police monitoring crowds as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway

By Sean Evans
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to a mobile command post next to City Market, the Savannah Police Department has another at their central precinct down Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Just walking around the parade route Thursday morning and afternoon, we saw exactly what city leaders said parade-goers could expect to see and that was a lot of uniformed officers wearing those bright yellow vests keeping a close eye on folks to make sure they had a safe and fun time.

An SPD event commander said earlier as they transition from parade patrols to nighttime enforcement, their focus remains the same, just in different areas. And one of those areas is on the roads.

“All of our DUI units are going to be out this evening. Georgia State Patrol is getting out their Nighthawk Unit as well. So, DUI enforcement from us as well as from municipalities around us is going to be the max we can get out on the street,” SPD Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said.

As of our interview with sergeant around noon Thursday, two people had been arrested for disorderly conduct.

