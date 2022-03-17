Sky Cams
Police monitoring traffic as crowds, parade cause congestion

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With St. Patrick’s Day celebrations also comes a rush of visitors to Savannah. And that also means the potential for more traffic troubles around town.

For some visitors to downtown, parking restrictions, road closures and one-way traffic patterns led to some confusion during the parade Thursday.

Savannah Police Department Maj. Robert Gavin is working to keep roads clear during the parade.

“Every St. Patrick’s Day has its own challenges,” Maj. Gavin said.

He says that some hotels let people out on roadways that were surrounded by the parade.

“We just have to be creative in getting traffic turned around and getting people pushed the right direction, so they don’t get bottlenecked,” Maj. Gavin said.

While law enforcement work to keep traffic moving above ground, below ground at the Emergency Command Center officials are watching the crowds from every single angle.

“They can direct our units from different areas and start to move manpower around to get those things done,” Maj. Gavin said.

Savannah Police Sgt. Jason Pagliaro says he’ll work round the clock manning the control center directing crews to help alleviate backups.

He says traffic engineers can control the timing of traffic lights to help the outbound flow of traffic leave the city more easily.

“So, they’ll time the lights so that folks can get to I-16, to Truman, to go out Bay Street towards 516 so they don’t have to sit in traffic as long,” Sgt. Pagliaro said.

He adds traffic enforcement like car towing was a little better this time around.

“It has not been as bad as it has been in year’s past. We towed about 42 cars today. In years past, we’ve been almost double that,” Sgt. Pagliaro said.

But his message for people leaving the city is, “Be patient. We’re going to get you out as fast as we can, but roads have limited capacity and there are still stop lights and the like.”

And if your car was towed Thursday, SPD says you can pick it up at the corner of Habersham and Oglethorpe Streets - just be sure to bring your license and proof of insurance.

