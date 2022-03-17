Savannah officers check-in to start St. Patrick’s Day night shift

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue, police are getting ready for a long night ahead making sure everyone stays safe.

The department held a roll call Thursday afternoon for all the officers who will be on duty for rest of the night.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said for some of the officers this is their first time working for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. For others, it’s their 10th. The big message from him to those officers working Thursday night is to be attentive, professional, and safe.

Chief Minter says they’re really playing this night by ear because it’s been two years since they’ve had a night like this. However, they are prepared for whatever might come their way.

During the parade, Savannah Police did have help from outside agencies, but for the rest of the night it’s all on them to manage the crowds.

Chief Minter says with the expanded to-go cup zone the officers are spread out further than just in the central precinct area. Police say so far so good out here and they hope it stays that way.

“Everything has been great so far. People were very respectful of the squares. We got a great response from people during the parade, so we’re hoping that we keep that up throughout the evening and the rest of the weekend,” Chief Minter said.

Chief Minter says as far as the rest of the weekend goes it’s all hands on deck for them.

