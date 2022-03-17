Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing man last seen at start of parade route has been located

Lonny Flaharty
Lonny Flaharty(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the Savannah Police Department, the missing man has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Savannah Police Department is searching for a man last seen Thursday morning near where the St. Patrick’s Day parade started.

According to police, 74-year-old Lonny Flaharty was last seen at 10 a.m. at Gwinnett and Abercorn streets in Savannah. Police say that Flaharty suffers from memory loss.

He is wearing a green/orange fedora hat, green t-shirt with St. Patrick’s Day logo on the back, navy blue golf shorts and brown slip on shoes.

If seen, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Pecan Grove Football Stadium
Claxton community packs football stadium in remembrance of high school teacher
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
City will remove things from squares along parade route tonight

Latest News

*
After hours of waiting for some, ‘Running of the Squares’ tradition returns
Ukrainian woman teams up with churches for drive-thru fundraisers
Ukrainian woman teams up with churches for drive-thru fundraisers
2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade
Visitors to Savannah enjoy southern charm, hospitality during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Crews respond to a fire in the Feiler Park Neighborhood
Man, juvenile injured during shooting at house party in Burton