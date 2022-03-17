UPDATE: Missing man last seen at start of parade route has been located
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the Savannah Police Department, the missing man has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Savannah Police Department is searching for a man last seen Thursday morning near where the St. Patrick’s Day parade started.
According to police, 74-year-old Lonny Flaharty was last seen at 10 a.m. at Gwinnett and Abercorn streets in Savannah. Police say that Flaharty suffers from memory loss.
He is wearing a green/orange fedora hat, green t-shirt with St. Patrick’s Day logo on the back, navy blue golf shorts and brown slip on shoes.
If seen, please call 911.
