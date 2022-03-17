After hours of waiting for some, ‘Running of the Squares’ tradition returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After waiting two years for St. Patrick’s Day traditions to return to Savannah, there is one tradition that happens first.

The “Running of the Squares” was back Thursday morning along the parade route.

The anticipation was building as more and more people crowded around the square.

“Been here since 4:30 just waiting to jump the square,” Michael Anderson said.

For some, a few hours, for others a few days of waiting - all came to an end at 6 a.m. when they opened the squares.

“It’s a lot, I really didn’t expect what happened, I didn’t think it was just going to be everybody just on top of everybody, just so much chaos but it’s awesome and so much fun,” Betty Furlong and Michelle Salerno said.

The newcomers setting up their spot right next to those who have been taking part in the tradition for decades.

“I’ve been here in Savannah my entire life, done this for years and years and years and really upsetting and devastating not to have it but completely understanding with COVID and it’s just really great to be back and do this again,” Anderson said.

IT’S HERE!! ☘️ It’s officially St. Patrick’s Day and we are 2 hours away from the running of the squares! I’ll be live on THE News at Daybreak all morning! pic.twitter.com/4WR1vuXWPF — Sarah Winkelmann WTOC (@SarahWinkelmann) March 17, 2022

It can be a competitive process, but people said it went smoothly and they all worked together to get a good spot to watch the parade.

“Our new friends over here were going to push us out of our old spot but we came to a decision and a conclusion together and we made friends which is what we all do so we are in the same spot together,” Furlong and Salerno said.

As the sun came up and the morning went on – it’s time to sit back and relax.

“Enjoy our friends, enjoy our family and just have a beautiful day in Savannah,” Cristin and Jay Jernigan said.

Families were grateful to be back filling up the squares and spend the day together, but they all could use a little nap.

“Go home and get some sleep, we didn’t sleep last night.”

