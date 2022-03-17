ST. PATRICK’S DAY | Cool morning, great afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mostly cloudy and cooler with temperatures, mostly, in the 50s this morning. Areas of fog have developed and will persist through 8 a.m. or so.

Under increasing sunshine, temperatures warm towards 70° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-70s in most spots. A couple neighborhoods could top-out in the upper 70s.

The forecast is dry today, but a chance of rain and storms arrives later Friday. Temperatures peak in the 70s, again, tomorrow. The front that is sparking our late-week chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers through Friday night, into Saturday. If you have Saturday plans, remain aware of the chance of rain; especially south of Savannah. A couple strong or severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

The forecast dries out and cools off heading into early next week.

Have a safe and wonderful celebration,

Cutter

