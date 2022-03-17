Sky Cams
St. Patrick’s Day parade workers celebrated at the Adjutant’s Breakfast

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The people who work hard to make the St. Patrick’s Day Parade run smoothly enjoyed a hearty breakfast Thursday morning.

The adjutants organize the folks participating in the parade and make sure the event stays moving and on schedule.

Each year, they get together before the big day for the Adjutant’s Breakfast.

It’s a tradition that celebrates the hard work they put in to organizing the parade and is a way to thank them for taking the time away from their loved ones to make it all happen.

