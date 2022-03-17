Ukrainian woman teams up with churches for drive-thru fundraisers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Ilona Fountain left the Ukraine as a child more than four decades ago.

She says watching this invasion live on the news is heartbreaking but she’s more than touched by local efforts to send help.

She says friends and relatives there had no earlier warning of what was to come than she had watching it on the news.

“These people are refugees, lost their homes and possessions, children are orphaned,” Ilona Fountain said.

She says many of the towns that have suffered attack are places in her childhood memories.

“It’s hard. My father grew up in Mariupol. That’s where his father is buried. That town has taken the worst,” Fountain said.

She’s partnered with members from Pittman Park United Methodist. The church is helping send donations through the denomination’s international relief connections.

“I can’t say enough about how supportive they’ve been. From individuals to companies, and business owners,” Fountain said.

One local lady is making these keychains for donors to help show support.

“That fundraiser happens Saturday from 8-2 here at Pittman Park United Methodist Church and you can donate online anytime as well,” Fountain said.

