Views from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beautiful weather was good news to the hundreds of thousands who flooded the streets for the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah.

“It is full of energy, it’s like you can feel it. You can’t even sleep. It’s family friendly, everyone is out having a good time. It’s a great day.”

A great day in Savannah, two years in the making.

“It almost makes me like verklempt just seeing everybody back together,” Carolyn Munson said.

For some it was catching up on lost time.

“It’s awesome I missed it. I was so excited to have it back,” Laura Fulayter said.

For others, taking it in with fresh eyes.

“I am impressed, it’s hard to impress me but I am impressed,” Christian Giles said.

But either way it seemed like no one wanted to miss its return.

“It’s the first parade in two years so I had to invite some people down here and see what it’s all about,” Agnes said.

Donning their St. Patrick’s Day best.

“Putting it on, about a half hour, but taking it off and untangling, about three or four hours,” Dwayne Schumpert said.

Something that’s hard to understand from a distance. “I think it’s a wonderful experience and unless you’re from the south you really don’t understand how exciting and what a big deal it is for this celebration,” Bob Munson said.

A day seemingly not lost on those in attendance. “Best day of the year, best holiday. Beautiful weather, can’t ask for more.”

While there’s plenty to love, perhaps the most exciting part of the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is being able to share it with each other.

“The people coming together is the biggest part of what makes this great, we need it as a country,” Christian Giles said.

