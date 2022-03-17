Visitors to Savannah enjoy southern charm, hospitality during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For some it was short trip to come and catch the parade and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Others traveled halfway across the country.

A few first time visitors said the parade exceeded their expectations as people packed the streets to watch the celebration.

A man from Indianapolis came all the way to meet his best friend and judging by their outfits they were certainly in the spirit.

“It’s a week to be in the record books for certain,” Chip Glisson said.

Glisson is from Indianapolis and his best friend, Bo Schaples, knew they wanted to go all out with their kilts and green blazers to watch the parade for the first time

“You know it’s St. Patrick’s Day and coming down here for the first time you guys have the parade in a couple of years because of everything that’s been going on, we felt like it was time to do it up,” Glisson said.

But not after a few hiccups

“Well, it took a while to put his on.”

As the floats rolled by and the cheerful crowds welcomed them, they knew they came to a lucky city.

“People here are just amazing. Southern hospitality lives up to its reputation here in Savannah, great friends and family here. My wife and I are here till Monday. It’s a picture perfect day. You couldn’t ask for better.”

The day also about friendship and a good time for Melissa Alford from Atlanta

“For me, I like to have fun. So, I wanted to bring my crew here with me. You don’t have but one life so why not enjoy it to the fullest and that’s what we’re here to do. We here to rock the halls baby,” Atlanta resident Melissa Alford said.

