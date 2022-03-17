‘We won’t be going anywhere’, Parade-goers mark their spot the night before St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the night before St. Patrick’s Day, but celebrations have already started.

Downtown Savannah was busy the evening before the big day.

“6 a.m. here we come,” said Trey Parrish, who lives in Savannah.

Some people have been camped out along the parade route since Wednesday morning.

“If you leave, you lose your spot...so we won’t be going anywhere,” said Rick Parrish, who lives in Savannah.

Getting an early spot is a tradition for a lot of families and it’s something they missed with the parade being cancelled for two years.

“This would’ve been our 46th year,” said Rick Parrish.

“My first St. Patty’s day my mom was here 8 months pregnant with me,” said Trey Parrish.

For visitors and Savannahians, this is more than just a parade.

“The hours we spend here...just the two of us in our chair on Lafayette when the city is almost asleep...those hours are precious,” Parrish said.

And for first-timers, it’s an experience they’re waiting for.

“I don’t know what to expect,” said Tristan Walker, a visitor from Charlotte. “I’m letting Savannah bring it to me so I’m excited.”

Some people don’t have big St. Patrick’s Day celebrations so they come here for the party.

“This is from my understanding the biggest St. Patrick’s Day party in the United States,” said Charles Armstrong, a visitor from Jacksonville.

Just hours away from the big day, people are already looking ahead to doing it bigger the next time.

“And yes we will do it again,” said Parrish.

