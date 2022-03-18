Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit ramping their presence to ensure safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As with most other specialized units within Savannah Police, the Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit will be ramping up their presence around the city to make sure everyone’s enjoying the holiday safely.

“The citations that we have written so far have been for underage drinking,” Sergeant Brandon Thomas, Savannah Police Department said.

Sgt. Brandon Thomas heads up the Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit for Savannah Police, which sends undercover, underage customers into bars and other places that sell alcohol to make sure the business is checking IDs.

“We go everywhere. The last business I was at last night was a hotel,” Thomas said.

The Unit also checks in on reports of people selling alcohol illegally, like out of coolers.

One business owner WTOC spoke with says she trains her staff to card no matter what.

“A lot of folks are not bringing their ID because they appear to be old enough. And it would be good if we could educate people and let them know in Georgia, we need to see your ID, even if you look like your 98,” Trina Brown, Owner, Rail Pub said.

Brown says for this holiday weekend, she even brings in additional help to card people as they come in the door.

“It’s a six-person job sometimes, at this small bar, yeah,” Brown said.

She knows her livelihood is at stake if the ABC Unit finds violations.

“We’re here 12 months out of the year, so we’ve gotta make sure that we thoroughly check for IDs. Because we’re not here overnight, we’re here all night long,” Brown said.

SPD didn’t have an exact number of citations written so far, but they anticipate that will be available sometime next week.

