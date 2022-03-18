Businesses in the expanded to-go cup zone would like a permanent expansion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While locals typically come to Hop Atomica to grab a drink and bite to eat, the manager says many tourists came through their doors as they were a part of the expanded to-go cup zone for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We had a really solid rocking day all the way up to like 8 o’clock, 9 o’clock at night.”

Hop Atomica opened at 8 a.m. to welcome the St. Patrick’s Day crowd before the parade.

Executive Chef Brian Fiasconaro says being a part of the to-go cup zone stretching from Savannah River to Victory Drive brought more business for the day.

He says he would like to see the new boundaries become permanent to benefit residents living nearby or at least go throughout the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in years to come.

“Setting it through the weekend would have been a real awesome way to have people that are staying throughout the whole weekend as opposed to just for St. Patrick’s Day make their way up this way as opposed to channeling it all into one day,” Brian Fiasconaro, Executive Chef said.

While they wish they were a part of the to-go cup zone for a couple more days throughout the festivities, they say they’re still preparing for a busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Superbloom was planning to close on St. Patrick’s Day, but they stayed open receiving lots of foot traffic serving green mimosas and other cocktails. They wish they didn’t have to see the to-go expansion go.

“You know if it’s open container downtown already, people are in Forsyth, if they could just keep walking down to help support the businesses in the Starland District that would be amazing. So, I would love for it to be an everyday, St. Patrick’s Day thing and all the time because I think all the small, small businesses really benefited from it,” Superbloom co-owner Marguerite Seckman said.

Starland Yard’s numbers also hitting out of the park, with hopes to permanently be a part of the to-go cup zone.

“As long as we don’t have big problems with litter or problems with people getting too rowdy in the streets and residential areas, I think it shouldn’t be an issue,” general manager Ava Pandiani said.

Specially to help people coming out of town to enjoy festivities without confusion.

“We found that when people are downtown and they are able to do that then they come here and they aren’t able to do that, they are like ‘well why can I do it in one area and not a mile away’. So, I’m a little concerned that might be what happens here is like yesterday that’s exactly what I did and now I can’t for it today’.”

Even though the expansion is over.

“I think Saturday will probably be the busiest day of the whole holiday weekend.”

Pandiani says people were respectful and according to Savannah Police, there were no major violations in the expanded zone.

