Businesses see crowds on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since the parade wrapped up businesses say they’ve been packed with people.

For some, the lines were out the door, the rooftops full but this is what they’ve wanted.

It’s what they’ve spent the last few months preparing for.

“I think it’s what we expected for the first year back. We’re hoping that the weekend will start picking back up. We’ve got bands all day and we’ll have everyone, kind of, draw into Wild Wing Café again,” Sharyn Hooks, Director of Marketing, Wild Wing Cafe said.

Over at Dockside Seafood on River Street staff say the main goal for them for the rest of the night is to get people in and out as fast as possible.

They drew in the crowd Thursday with a DJ and all.

“The DJ has really helped us a lot. People have been in the street dancing and keeping their hands full of cold beer, so it’s been good. When you work in this industry you count on this weekend. It’s a big help financially, so it’s really nice to be back down here going strong,” Mikaela Mantele, Server said.

