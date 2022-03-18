Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Police Department investigating homicide-suicide case

File photo of police lights.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a homicide and suicide case that happened on Quacco Trail.

According to police, officers received information about a homicide where the suspect later committed suicide at another location.

Officers went to the victim’s home on Quacco Trail and found the deceased male homicide victim. According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.

The case remains under investigation.

