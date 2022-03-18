Chatham Co. Police Department investigating homicide-suicide case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a homicide and suicide case that happened on Quacco Trail.

According to police, officers received information about a homicide where the suspect later committed suicide at another location.

Officers went to the victim’s home on Quacco Trail and found the deceased male homicide victim. According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.