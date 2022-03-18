East Georgia allows up to 2 visitors for non-COVID patients

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - East Georgia Regional’s latest adjustment for the number of visitors per patient is, as they say, a reflection of the current downward trend in COVID patients at the hospital and of COVID cases in the community.

They’re now letting two visitors inside the hospital per each non-COVID patient. They’re down to just three COVID patients compared to the 28 they had in February.

Hospital administrators say they’ve seen a connection between patient recovery and access to visitors.

“You actually do find it in the medical journals - patient safety, as well as the emotional support from visitors. We want them to have visitors. We know that that’s important,” Chief Nursing Officer Marie Burdett said.

Visitors, as well as staff, must continue to wear masks and hospital staff encourage everyone to stay away if they’ve been sick - COVID or otherwise.

She says they’ll continue to keep watch over the case numbers and adjust the visitor limits if needed.

