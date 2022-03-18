Family STEM day returns for first time since start of pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School have studied STEM throughout the pandemic, but Friday marked the first time parents could visit classrooms to see it all.

Chris Clark’s students counted the plastic “passengers” their homemade boats could hold and still float. At the front door, you could count the line of parents signing in for the chance to visit their child’s classroom.

“It’s kind of nice. I was excited about it, because STEM has always been my favorite anyhow and it’s my sons’ too,” parent Travis Abell said.

It’s one of the first times since the start of school where so many parents could come to the classroom and watch students do things like wire together light circuits or race a paper car with Lifesaver wheels.

Teachers were as thrilled as the parents.

“Just to have them come in and experience what we do every day, it means so much to their students - their children, it means so much to them and it means so much to us. We’re all a team,” Clark said.

The STEM projects also give teachers a visible way to show parents the concepts students are learning.

“To be active again, come to the class and observe and participate in things. It feels good,” parent Stacy Bacon said.

Some parents said they didn’t always come to things like this before the pandemic. But after two years with no opportunities, they’ll be coming to things like this every chance they get.

