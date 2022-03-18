Sky Cams
First St. Patrick’s Day Festival held in Pooler

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first St. Patrick’s Day Festival was held Thursday in Pooler.

The festival was held at the Tanger Outlets and included food trucks and other vendors.

There was also Irish music, a variety of entertainment, and seating set up under tents for people to relax.

Robbie Patel from Hinesville, Georgia says he came to this event because he thinks it’s nice and quiet.

“It’s actually good, it’s really good for the people who don’t wanna go downtown, the crowd you know some of the crazy people out there, but it’s nice and family friendly.”

Shuttles also ran from the Tanger Outlets to downtown Savannah throughout the day until midnight.

