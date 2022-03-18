Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp campaigns in the Coastal Empire for re-election

(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is making the rounds in different parts of the Coastal Empire - all part of his 2022 re-election campaign.

The governor visited Richmond Hill on Friday morning and discussed why residents should vote for him to stay the state’s leader.

“I promised people when I run, I would get into office and simply go to work every day to put hard work into Georgians first as the status quo, the politically correct and that’s what I’ve done. I’m reminding people about that record of conservator leadership,” Gov. Kemp said.

Gov. Kemp is one of five Republicans running for Georgia governor. Kemp faces competition in the May primary from former senator, David Perdue, Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor, and Tom Williams.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

