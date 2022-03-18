HHI airport getting ready for busy Spring season

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Following celebrations of Irish heritage, Hilton Head is inching closer to the most populated tourist time of the year meaning the airport has to be on its game.

“This is definitely the time when if we had any kind of break during the wintertime, it’s over now and everybody’s got to be ready to put their game faces on and it’s going to be a good busy summer I think,” Airport Director Jon Rembold said.

Passengers come through here year-round, but the airport’s director says we’re now approaching the busiest few months.

“With this spring break season kicking off and the colleges kind of cycling those visitors our way it’s a great ramp up to the season and then the Heritage again is kind of the big start to the season,” Rembold said.

Even still a month out from the big tournament, he says traveler numbers are showing an increase.

“Numbers are already starting to pick up I went through the stats. I looked a month ago in February and we’re more than double the number of folks going through the terminal right now than we were a month ago.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.