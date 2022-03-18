Hilton Head businesses ready for Spring visitors to the island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Spring break season is in full swing in the Lowcountry, but it’s just the start of increasingly large tourist-filled crowds.

Tourism season on Hilton Head Island doesn’t ever stop, but now that St. Patrick’s Day is over it kicks into high gear - especially in Coligny Plaza.

“It’s going to be non-stop this year and we are so excited. This is our second location on the island and we couldn’t be happier,” Serg retail director Lindsey Spargur said.

Businesses all over Coligny say last summer was the most profitable one they’ve had, but she believes the upcoming one will be even better.

“I think it’s going to be even crazier because we were coming out of COVID last year and we were busy. Now people are even more ready to get out and go shopping and be on the beach and really socialize,” Spargur said.

Early signs are pointing to that being the case.

“Our advanced reservations on the books are coming in strong, they’re coming in right now above last year. We think we’re going to see the tourism season balancing out a little bit, we’ve had an unusual two years,” HHI/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Communications Charlie Clark said.

Preparing for that possibility has some businesses looking to stir things up.

“If you ain’t got enough storage you got to find more. I had to find more storage. I have found ways to make it easier than it was last year,” Nood head chef Robert Colson said.

Through whatever changes have to be made, the common feeling is excitement.

“I think it’s just going to be a blast this summer and we’re just going to be very busy.”

Everyone spoken with Friday says the peak of these crowds comes with the RBC Heritage and doesn’t really stop until the end of summer.

