Update: Lanes of Hwy 80 going to Tybee Island have reopened

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Lanes of Highway 80 going to and from Tybee Island have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday.

Lanes of Highway 80 are blocked near Fort Pulaski due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to a post from the Tybee Island Police Department.

The department states the crash is outside of their jurisdiction, but it is having impacts on traffic coming to and leaving the island.

There are no alternate routes available.

⚠️ UPDATE @ 12:19: We’ve received an update suggesting that portions of the roadway are reopening to traffic. Please... Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

