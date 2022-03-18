Update: Lanes of Hwy 80 going to Tybee Island have reopened
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Lanes of Highway 80 going to and from Tybee Island have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday.
Lanes of Highway 80 are blocked near Fort Pulaski due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to a post from the Tybee Island Police Department.
The department states the crash is outside of their jurisdiction, but it is having impacts on traffic coming to and leaving the island.
There are no alternate routes available.
