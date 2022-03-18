Savannah businesses thankful for the return of St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day weekend is always a big weekend for businesses in Savannah, and many owners and employees say they have waited for this for a while.

After yesterday’s big celebration they say it’s off to a good start.

“It’s been crazy! It’s been even crazier this year, because people haven’t been able to get out for a few years now for St. Patrick’s. So, now everybody has finally been able to get out and be around everyone else. It was a great time; we were super busy,” Annabelle Mosley, Server said.

A welcome sign for many restaurants, like Belford’s in City Market. The increase in foot traffic is also benefitting stores like Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.

“We’re getting back to it, it’s been two years too long. I’m definitely looking forward to it. As you can see, business has picked up a little bit. Tourism is at its peak right now. So, no complaints, everything is going pretty smoothly,” Kamaal Teddleton, General Manager said.

St. Patrick’s Day is serving as a kickoff to the spring and summer tourism season here in Savannah.

“Normally the crowd that we get is from out of town, for sure. From all over the world as well. I had a table the other day that was here from Australia,” Mosley said.

These workers say they’re more than ready for more visitors this year.

“Sales have been up; we’re looking forward to it. We’ve been accommodating to a lot of stuff, employing a lot of new people, implementing a lot of new effects, after dealing with COVID and everything,” Teddleton said.

These businesses are thankful for the return of St. Patrick’s Day to Savannah.

